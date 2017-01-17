Bill and The Belles send Santa on vac...

Bill and The Belles send Santa on vacation

Thursday Dec 22

ETSU's Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program seems to churn out some of the best in the world of traditional music. As is the case with Bill and the Belles , an old time country-esque group based out of Johnson City, TN.

