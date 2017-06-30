Clarion: Jihadi Cult Associate Arrestedin NY With Firearms Stockpile
A long-time associate of a U.S.-based Islamist terrorist organization, Muslims of America , has been arrested in Johnson City, NY. Authorities discovered that he had a large cache of weapons inside a storage locker.
