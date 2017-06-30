Twists in arson trial: He testified; ...

Twists in arson trial: He testified; she didn't

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

After asking for a bench trial, Dwight Burton took the stand in his own defense, but his ex-girlfriend switched sides -- then never testified. Twists in fatal arson trial: He testified; victim didn't After asking for a bench trial, Dwight Burton took the stand in his own defense, but his ex-girlfriend switched sides -- then never testified.

