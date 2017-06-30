Twists in arson trial: He testified; she didn't
After asking for a bench trial, Dwight Burton took the stand in his own defense, but his ex-girlfriend switched sides -- then never testified. Twists in fatal arson trial: He testified; victim didn't After asking for a bench trial, Dwight Burton took the stand in his own defense, but his ex-girlfriend switched sides -- then never testified.
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tarfreek Abdelazim RUNNING FOR MAYOR?
|1 hr
|GaroSmellsLikePee
|15
|spectrum b l o w S
|3 hr
|Matt Ryan
|18
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Mon
|Matt Ryan
|35
|Sidewalks need to be repaired
|Sun
|The Thinker
|2
|Dont shop at Olums
|Jul 9
|Poowpty poopty pants
|4
|Court says Constitution grants right to record ...
|Jul 8
|The Grand Wizard
|2
|Goood lawyer
|Jul 7
|In need
|1
