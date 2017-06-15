Trial poised to open in arson that killed 2 boys
Nearly 2 years later, trial poised to open in arson that killed 2 boys Dwight Burton has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges in the fire that killed 2 boys. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2t5fhmN Dwight Burton faces a trial on 10 charges, including murder and arson, in an October 2015 fire that killed two boys in Johnson City.
