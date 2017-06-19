Police caught him shoplifting. Then they found 16 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammo.

Police in Johnson City, New York, inadvertently stumbled upon a massive unregistered gun cache in Broome County at the beginning of June, and it never would have happened without something 1 in every 11 people does : shoplifting. On May 31, at a Gander Mountain location in Johnson City, police responded to an alarm that had been tripped off by Ramadan Abdullah, per the Press & Sun-Bulletin .

