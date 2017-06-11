Johnson City Residents Pay Respects to Fallen Officer
It has been three years since Johnson City Patrolman D.W. Smith Jr. was killed in the line of duty. Community residents and officers across the state came together to honor his life and legacy in the D.W. Smith Jr. Remembrance 5K Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|30 min
|Moolie Man
|15
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|3 hr
|dubious
|5
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|12 hr
|Matt Ryan
|16
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|Wed
|owd0924
|29
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Wed
|ChrissDinner
|57
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|Wed
|JanesDinner
|11
|Zikuski Needs To Be Fired Monday Morning (May '15)
|Tue
|BLM blue lives ma...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC