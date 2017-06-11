Johnson City Residents Pay Respects t...

Johnson City Residents Pay Respects to Fallen Officer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Your News Now

It has been three years since Johnson City Patrolman D.W. Smith Jr. was killed in the line of duty. Community residents and officers across the state came together to honor his life and legacy in the D.W. Smith Jr. Remembrance 5K Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police speak less respectfully to black drivers... 30 min Moolie Man 15
democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn... 3 hr dubious 5
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... 12 hr Matt Ryan 16
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) Wed owd0924 29
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! Wed ChrissDinner 57
BcVoice GONE end of an era Wed JanesDinner 11
Zikuski Needs To Be Fired Monday Morning (May '15) Tue BLM blue lives ma... 11
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC