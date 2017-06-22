JC Arson: Gas cap found in murder defendant'sa

JC ARSON: Gas cap found in murder defendant's jacket, police say Dwight Burton is charged with setting the deadly fire Oct. 19, 2015 at 145 Floral Ave., in Johnson City. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2sYLFee Dwight Burton faces a trial on 10 charges, including murder and arson, in an October 2015 fire that killed two boys in Johnson City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.