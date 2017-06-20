JC Arson: Frenzied 911 call Id's murder defendant
JC ARSON: Frenzied 911 call ID's murder defendant Dwight Burton's murder trial began Tuesday in Broome County Court. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tpajBL Dwight Burton faces a trial on 10 charges, including murder and arson, in an October 2015 fire that killed two boys in Johnson City.
