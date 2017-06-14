DA announcing arrest
WEAPONS BUST: DA announcing arrest A press conference was set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the state police barracks in Kirkwood. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ssiUq8 A "major weapons announcement" will be made Wednesday at the state police barracks in Kirkwood, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care?
|19 min
|nyb
|3
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|32 min
|Deez nutz
|31
|BcVoice GONE end of an era
|6 hr
|Chrissdinner
|22
|Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14)
|Sat
|John the crook Young
|52
|Police speak less respectfully to black drivers...
|Sat
|mooncrickets
|16
|democrats! don't sign the petition for the unkn...
|Jun 16
|Deez nutz
|7
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Jun 14
|Matt Ryan
|16
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC