Burton found guilty of setting fire, killing 2 boys Dwight Burton was charged with setting the fire Oct. 19, 2015 that killed two children in Johnson City. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tte0cM Dwight Burton faces a trial on 10 charges, including murder and arson, in an October 2015 fire that killed two boys in Johnson City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.