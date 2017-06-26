Burton denies setting fire that kille...

Burton denies setting fire that killed 2 boys

Monday Jun 26

TESTIMONY: Burton denies setting fire that killed 2 boys Dwight Burton testified Monday as his Broome County Court trial for murder and arson entered its second week. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2teUwIG Dwight Burton faces a trial on 10 charges, including murder and arson, in an October 2015 fire that killed two boys in Johnson City.

