Broome building heroin overdose database

Broome building heroin overdose database

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

After heroin deaths, Broome officials building overdose database Three out of four overdoses in Johnson City were fatal, all within a 10-hour period last weekend. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tulqN7 When three out of four heroin overdoses within a 10-hour period proved fatal in Johnson City, police sent out an alert to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tarfreek Abdelazim RUNNING FOR MAYOR? 1 hr GaroSmellsLikePee 15
spectrum b l o w S 3 hr Matt Ryan 18
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) Mon Matt Ryan 35
Sidewalks need to be repaired Sun The Thinker 2
Dont shop at Olums Jul 9 Poowpty poopty pants 4
Court says Constitution grants right to record ... Jul 8 The Grand Wizard 2
Goood lawyer Jul 7 In need 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC