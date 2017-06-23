After 20 witnesses, murder trial shifts to defense The first-degree murder and arson trial for Dwight Burton will resume Monday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tCIHsT Dwight Burton faces a trial on 10 charges, including murder and arson, in an October 2015 fire that killed two boys in Johnson City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.