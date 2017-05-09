Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy

Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Theo Felton, 82, left soul food legacy Theo Felton, founder of Johnson City's Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, died on April 18. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2psdxRv As young adults in 1950s south Georgia - as the Civil Rights movement began to unfold - Theo and Barbara Felton couldn't find any jobs or opportunities. Theo died on April 18 at age 82. He leaves behind a legacy forged by Theo's Southern Style Cuisine, a soul food restaurant that was a staple in Johnson City for almost 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The City verses the Union Hotel (the real story) 3 hr LOL 9
[email protected] Fri Really 3
Mark Young Unfit and Unprofessional For Family ... (Sep '14) Thu Joseph Garbarino 50
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Thu GEORGE 101
Lots of free parking downtown May 17 ParkingReallyIsFree 4
Chamber of Commerce May 17 DontBuyLocal 1
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 22
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC