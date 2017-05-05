Roughly 8,000 without power in Broome
Roughly 8,000 without power in Broome Rain and wind left customers without power in pockets throughout the county. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pe9atp Rain and wind left roughly a quarter of Vestal and nearly 8,000 customers total in Broome County without power Friday around 2 p.m. Traffic lights on the Vestal Parkway weren't working, and pockets of Maine, Johnson City, Vestal, Fenton and the city of Binghamton were without power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|12 hr
|GEORGE
|82
|Chili's, Red Robin Among Businesses in New Vest...
|18 hr
|conklincolt
|10
|Tenney celebrates
|18 hr
|conklincolt
|4
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|May 8
|Heather
|34
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|May 7
|QueenB
|41
|Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing
|May 6
|Nope
|3
|Ex-cop is charged and a community weeps
|May 6
|JusticeForJordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC