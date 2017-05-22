River Rescue in the City of Binghamton

Broome County Emergency Services officials say two people were rescued from the Susquehanna River at around 11:15 p.m. May 17. Scanner transmissions broadcast that a man had entered the river at Confluence Park to try to rescue his dog from the river but struggled in the water. Another man entered the river in an attempt to rescue the first before Binghamton and Johnson City Fire Department Boats were deployed.

