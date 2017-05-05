Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing
There are 3 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday May 5, titled Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:
RETAIL PAIN: JC Gander Mtn. closing A tumultuous retail environment has claimed the Johnson City outlet of a national retailer.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
#1 Friday May 5
Will duh mayor have a ribbon cutting for the official closing?
#2 Saturday May 6
When your disposable income is nothing, what do they expect.
#3 Saturday May 6
It is a problem with retail in general around the country and not just Utica.
FYI, Gander Mountain just released it is now closing all stores across the country
http://www.kansas.com/news/business/retail/ar...
The problem is more related to the internet than disposable income....
