Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing

There are 3 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday May 5, titled Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing.

RETAIL PAIN: JC Gander Mtn. closing A tumultuous retail environment has claimed the Johnson City outlet of a national retailer.

#1 Friday May 5

#1 Friday May 5
Will duh mayor have a ribbon cutting for the official closing?

Franklin

Manassas, VA

#2 Saturday May 6
When your disposable income is nothing, what do they expect.

Nope

New Hartford, NY

#3 Saturday May 6
It is a problem with retail in general around the country and not just Utica.
FYI, Gander Mountain just released it is now closing all stores across the country
http://www.kansas.com/news/business/retail/ar...

The problem is more related to the internet than disposable income....

Johnson City, NY

