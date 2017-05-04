Remembering Lives Lost: Police Honor Fallen Heroes
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Police throughout the Southern Tier are remembering their own. More than 15 departments gathered in Endicott Monday morning for a memorial ceremony as part of National Police Week.
