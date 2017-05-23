Prison for man who set fire at Weis, faked crimea

Prison for man who set fire at Weis, ...

Prison for man who set fire at Weis, faked crime

Tuesday May 23

A Johnson City man who set a small fire in a Weis Markets store and also faked 911 reports about crimes and other incidents was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

