Prison for man who set fire at Weis, faked crimea

Prison for man who set fire at Weis, faked crime calls Zachary Constable pleaded to attempted arson and falsely reporting an incident, both felonies. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rdGtlR A Johnson City man who set a small fire in a Weis Markets store and also faked 911 reports about crimes and other incidents was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.