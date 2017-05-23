Murder, arson trial set for June
Murder, arson trial set for June Dwight Burton is accused of setting a fire in October 2015 that killed two children in Johnson City. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rMs1OM Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge, center, speaks about the arrest in an intentionally set fire that killed two boys Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police
|8 hr
|blue lives matter
|1
|BPD continues to Profile
|8 hr
|SS babies
|6
|The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story)
|11 hr
|LOL
|26
|Hey pressconnects?
|11 hr
|LOL
|4
|Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|23
|What's Garo have to be excited about before pri...
|Wed
|Matt Ryan
|11
|1 fired, 1 suspended
|May 30
|RIP Tamir
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC