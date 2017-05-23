Murder, arson trial set for June

Murder, arson trial set for June

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Murder, arson trial set for June Dwight Burton is accused of setting a fire in October 2015 that killed two children in Johnson City. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2rMs1OM Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge, center, speaks about the arrest in an intentionally set fire that killed two boys Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Police 8 hr blue lives matter 1
BPD continues to Profile 8 hr SS babies 6
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 11 hr LOL 26
Hey pressconnects? 11 hr LOL 4
Did Donald Trump Commit Treason? (Jul '16) Wed Yidfellas v USA 23
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... Wed Matt Ryan 11
1 fired, 1 suspended May 30 RIP Tamir 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC