Fire investigated at Johnson City apa...

Fire investigated at Johnson City apartment

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Fire investigated at Johnson City apartment The fire on Wednesday was contained to a living room of one apartment. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ra98bx Firefighters quickly knocked out a blaze that damaged a top-floor apartment in Johnson City Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's Garo have to be excited about before pri... 36 min GEORGE 4
The City verses The Union Hotel (the real story) 2 hr ShameShame 2
[email protected] 6 hr conklincolt 4
Tenney is official part of DC swamp! 6 hr conklincolt 5
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 20 hr GEORGE 104
Police Forces Are Sending A Message Mon BLM 1
Lots of free parking downtown Mon MeterMaid 6
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC