Tuesday May 16

Dog, man stabbed in Johnson City, police say Police say a dog was stabbed Monday afternoon, then the dog's owner later in the day. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2qMCahd A Johnson City man is accused of stabbing a dog, then the dog's owner during an argument Monday afternoon.

