Truck Strikes Greyhound Bus on I-81 North of Binghamton
Two people were hurt when an out-of-control truck collided with a Greyhound bus on Interstate 81 in Broome County. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, there were 35 passengers on the bus.
