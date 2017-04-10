Truck Strikes Greyhound Bus on I-81 N...

Truck Strikes Greyhound Bus on I-81 North of Binghamton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Two people were hurt when an out-of-control truck collided with a Greyhound bus on Interstate 81 in Broome County. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, there were 35 passengers on the bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This is what cops do to our Vietnam immigrants,... 1 hr Shreded UA card 2
Sorority girl 'all my bones were shattering in ... 1 hr TurnInYourBadges 1
cop slams woman to the ground. why? 4 hr Joey F 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 5 hr Joey F 2
jaywalking gets ya beaten senceless, if ya are ... 6 hr oinkers suc 1
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton 18 hr Obvious Pennsylva... 5
This OIG report is typical of every VAMC in the... Wed Whistleblowers rock 2
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC