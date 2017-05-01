Suspect Sought in Binghamton Executio...

Suspect Sought in Binghamton Execution-Style Killing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Binghamton detectives are working to track down the person who repeatedly shot a man in the head on the city's West Side. The killing occurred a few feet from a Main Street intersection on Binghamton's West Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
15 year old honor srudent 3 min hurts dont it 2
life in prison for another cop 11 min Timmy 2
are all occifers bad? 18 min conklincolt 4
hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on! 1 hr emistaf 1
cops change their story 8 hr BLM alot more 1
15 year old honor student 9 hr BLM 1
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 11 hr She Devil 74
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC