Police: Upstate NY disability center employee poses as social worker to commit rape
A Broome County Developmental Center employee is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he posed as a social worker to commit rape, police say. Martin C. Kelley, 64, of Endicott, was arrested by New York State Police on Monday, the Press & Sun-Bulletin reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|5 hr
|Timmy
|9
|heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in...
|Thu
|BLM
|1
|are all occifers bad?
|Thu
|BLM
|1
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Wed
|Mulligan
|64
|Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why?
|Wed
|Keemosabe
|4
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Mulligan
|10
|The idiots at WBNG
|Tue
|LOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC