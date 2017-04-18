Police: Upstate NY disability center ...

Police: Upstate NY disability center employee poses as social worker to commit rape

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Broome County Developmental Center employee is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he posed as a social worker to commit rape, police say. Martin C. Kelley, 64, of Endicott, was arrested by New York State Police on Monday, the Press & Sun-Bulletin reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cop slams woman to the ground. why? 5 hr Timmy 9
heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in... Thu BLM 1
are all occifers bad? Thu BLM 1
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Wed Mulligan 64
Parking Meters Remain In Front of BHA. Why? Wed Keemosabe 4
Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15) Wed Mulligan 10
The idiots at WBNG Tue LOL 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC