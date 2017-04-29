Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shootinga
Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shooting death Shooting took place outside an after-hours club on Orton Avevue Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pgSCV3 Binghamton police charged Jihad T. Ray, 26, with second-degree murder. Police allege that Ray shot 22-year-old Brandon D. Hernandez of Binghamton around 4:55 a.m. outside an after-hours club on Orton Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 year old honor student
|7 hr
|Wanker
|5
|heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in...
|8 hr
|your honor
|3
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Thu
|Mulligan
|38
|life in prison for another cop
|Thu
|Moms Mabley
|3
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Thu
|Godzilla
|79
|hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on!
|Thu
|bowel movement
|3
|15 year old honor srudent
|Tue
|hurts dont it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC