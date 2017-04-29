Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton ...

Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shootinga

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Murder charge in April 22 Binghamton shooting death Shooting took place outside an after-hours club on Orton Avevue Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pgSCV3 Binghamton police charged Jihad T. Ray, 26, with second-degree murder. Police allege that Ray shot 22-year-old Brandon D. Hernandez of Binghamton around 4:55 a.m. outside an after-hours club on Orton Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
15 year old honor student 7 hr Wanker 5
heycity hall, why are parking meters allowed in... 8 hr your honor 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! Thu Mulligan 38
life in prison for another cop Thu Moms Mabley 3
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week Thu Godzilla 79
hey elaine cellulite miller, turn the heat on! Thu bowel movement 3
15 year old honor srudent Tue hurts dont it 2
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC