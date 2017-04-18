Funds Needed for Safe Sleep Program

Funds Needed for Safe Sleep Program

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The Family Violence Prevention Council along with the Johnson City Police Department and Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network are looking to raise money to provide babies in Broome County with a safe place to sleep.

