Crime Roundup: Hammer-wielding suspect subdued
CRIME ROUNDUP: Hammer-wielding suspect subdued Law enforcement make arrests around the Southern Tier. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oaxor4 Police say a hammer-wielding Johnson City man who allegedly threatened some apartment residents had to be pepper-sprayed after refusing to drop it.
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|4 hr
|helmet and crayons
|5
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|22 hr
|katzadorkian Lol
|59
|Wilkes Barre Pa radio talk show starts 7 in the...
|Thu
|FYI
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Apr 4
|Boo Chee
|11
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|Apr 2
|Local
|4
|Broome County Prepares For Arctic Blast
|Mar 14
|wettyqv5166wq
|1
|Judicial System
|Mar 13
|Pissed taxpayer
|1
