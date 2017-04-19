Child Assaulted: Man pleads guilty to...

Child Assaulted: Man pleads guilty to recklessa

Wednesday Apr 19

CHILD ASSAULTED: Man pleads guilty to reckless charge Ngozi Feurtado faces up to 7 years in state prison after pleading guilty Wednesday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oVxALK A father accused of seriously injuring his 5-month-old child in Johnson City admitted guilt Wednesday to a felony charge and faces up to seven years in state prison.

