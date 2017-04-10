Beware ladies! Your smartphone addiction may create personal, social, workplace problems

Washington D.C. [USA], April 13 : Do you constantly check your smartphone, even when it does not ring or vibrate or get paranoid when you do not have your phone with you? If yes then you might have to consult a professional help. A study finds that people, especially females, who are susceptible to smartphone addiction, experience personal, social and workplace problems due to a compulsive need to be on their smartphones.

