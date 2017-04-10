Beware ladies! Your smartphone addiction may create personal, social, workplace problems
Washington D.C. [USA], April 13 : Do you constantly check your smartphone, even when it does not ring or vibrate or get paranoid when you do not have your phone with you? If yes then you might have to consult a professional help. A study finds that people, especially females, who are susceptible to smartphone addiction, experience personal, social and workplace problems due to a compulsive need to be on their smartphones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|1 hr
|Obvious Pennsylva...
|5
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|5 hr
|Timmy
|2
|This OIG report is typical of every VAMC in the...
|9 hr
|Whistleblowers rock
|2
|United Airline discriminates
|14 hr
|conklincolt
|2
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Cre8urf8
|8
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Mon
|AKA Mimi
|28
|What it's like to NOT live in Broome County any...
|Apr 10
|AKA Mimi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC