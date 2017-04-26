90 YEARS: JC Rotary celebrates its le...

90 YEARS: JC Rotary celebrates its legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pm5PfF Active and honorary rotarians from left: Corky Labare, Ron Heebner, Richard Matsushima; Ken Barber, Steve Sager, Rocky Martinez, Corey Adams, Ken Wilcox, Bob Hall, George Sampson, John Wojtowitz, Nick Millard, Flo Stoddard, Bob Barber You'll find members running a booth at the Johnson City Field Days at the end of the summer, handing out scholarships to this year's high school graduates and passing out dictionaries to elementary students. So was the tree planted in memory of 4-year-old My Ly Nghiem in Boland Park in the late '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patrick 8 min thief 1
Patrick J Perry 10 min thief 2
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 42 min conklincolt 73
What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care 57 min consumers right 3
I was banned from BCVOICE!!!! 12 hr Mulligan 31
Remote car starter installed ba J&R in Binghamton Sun happy camper 421 2
Stick a fork in Binghamton, it's done. Apr 29 LOL 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Broome County was issued at May 01 at 8:02PM EDT

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC