30 YEARS: B.C. Celtic band celebrates anniversary
Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pLKOJ5 The B.C. Celtic Pipes & Drums march Saturday past St. Mary of Assumption on Court Street in the 47th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Binghamton. It's a noisy night at McGirk's Irish Pub in Binghamton, with the typical Thursday crowd grabbing their stools against the bar as the night's featured band gets ready for their set.
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|6 hr
|BubbaMoss
|70
|What's the deal with Twin Tiers Eye Care
|Wed
|Dr Sambursky
|2
|I was banned from BCVOICE!!!!
|Wed
|Mulligan
|26
|Preston family blames Fred Akshar for arrest
|Mon
|Lol
|8
|are all occifers bad?
|Apr 24
|spelling matters
|2
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|Apr 24
|Timmy
|16
|"Ronald Benjamin, a true inspiration" (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|Greg Shine
|11
