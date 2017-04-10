3 Years After D.W. Smith Killed in Line of Duty, Shooter's Family Sues Police
The Johnson City police now are being sued for an officer-involved shooting that left one of their own dead. Clark's family has now come forward with a lawsuit against the Johnson City Police Department, Binghamton Police Department, two officers and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, who at the time was serving as the Johnson City chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airline discriminates
|46 min
|conklincolt
|2
|cop slams woman to the ground. why?
|Tue
|oinkers
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Cre8urf8
|8
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|Mon
|AKA Mimi
|28
|What it's like to NOT live in Broome County any...
|Mon
|AKA Mimi
|2
|Binghamton leads U.S. in taxes compared to homea
|Mon
|IescapedNY
|9
|Broome County Prepares For Arctic Blast
|Mar 14
|wettyqv5166wq
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC