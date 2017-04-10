3 Years After D.W. Smith Killed in Li...

3 Years After D.W. Smith Killed in Line of Duty, Shooter's Family Sues Police

Wednesday Apr 5

The Johnson City police now are being sued for an officer-involved shooting that left one of their own dead. Clark's family has now come forward with a lawsuit against the Johnson City Police Department, Binghamton Police Department, two officers and Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, who at the time was serving as the Johnson City chief.

