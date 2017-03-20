Student Death: Alcohol a factor in fa...

Student Death: Alcohol a factor in fall from balcony, police say

STUDENT DEATH: Alcohol a factor in fall from balcony, police say There is no indication the death was the result of hazing, police said. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mIiDb4 Alcohol has been ruled a contributor in the death of a freshman Binghamton University student on Saturday after he fell from a balcony at a Binghamton fraternity house.

