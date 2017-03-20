Some Schedules Still Impacted by the Snow
Most travel restrictions in the region and New York State are finished as Winter Storm Stella moved out of the area. However, some lake effect snow and blowing and drifting continued into March 16. Deposit was still under a state of emergency with no on-street parking village-wide and pedestrian traffic banned on Front, Second, Division, Pine and Bordon Streets.
