Police: Drinking Was Factor in BU Student Death

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Detectives say drinking is believed to have been a contributing factor in the death of a Binghamton University student at a frat party. The frat house is in a four-story Front Street building just south of Main Street in Binghamton.

