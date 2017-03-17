Penney stores in Johnson City, Big Flats toa

Penney stores in Johnson City, Big Flats to remain open Doors will remain open at J.C. Penney outlets at the Oakdale Mall and the Arnot Mall. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nzzb6V J.C. Penney on Friday released a list of 138 department stores it plans to close as part of a previously announced plan to shrink its footprint as it grapples with industry challenges.

