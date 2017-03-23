Food Bank of the Southern Tier Looking to Fill Volunteer Spots ASAP
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is seeing a demand to have 500 volunteers on hand each week. Right now, they're only meeting half of that capacity, but they're hoping to see a big boost in that number next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deb Preston losing job at Achieve
|11 hr
|Karlita53
|4
|Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton
|22 hr
|Local
|4
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Sun
|Wanker
|10
|garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week
|Sat
|In the know
|44
|Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th...
|Mar 30
|Oppose Claudia Te...
|1
|Phil Jordan and psychic "SCAM"! (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Joey F
|7
|Broome County Prepares For Arctic Blast
|Mar 14
|wettyqv5166wq
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC