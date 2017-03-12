Buzz About You: Suny Broome prof's so...

Buzz About You: Suny Broome prof's song nominated

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

BUZZ ABOUT YOU: SUNY Broome prof's song nominated A SUNY Broome Community College professor received accolades for his original song. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ndJ65b Adjunct professor Laurence Elder's original song, "Now," was nominated for a Posi Award.

