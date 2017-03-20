Boy, 7, dies after falling into icy w...

Boy, 7, dies after falling into icy waters

Boy, 7, dies after falling into icy waters Connor J. Brown, of Conklin, was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Sunday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2mI9lMi A 7-year-old boy who died after falling into icy waters Sunday had been playing with his brother outside moments before venturing onto the Susquehanna River, according to Broome County Sheriff's deputies.

