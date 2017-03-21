Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from ...

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from icy upstate NY river

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from an icy upstate New York river. The Press and Sun-Bulletin reports emergency crews received a report of a child in the Susquehanna River around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the town of Conklin, on the Pennsylvania border just south of Binghamton.

