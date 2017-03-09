Arson charge after small fire at Weis

Arson charge after small fire at Weis

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Arson charge after small fire at Weis Zachary Constable faces arson and criminal mischief charges. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2m6gxm5 A Johnson City man is accused of intentionally setting a small fire that caused about $10,000 worth of damage inside Weis Markets store in West Corners.

