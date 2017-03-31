ACA Memorial Vigil to be held Monday

ACA Memorial Vigil to be held Monday

Friday Mar 31

The vigil will mark the eighth anniversary of the American Civic Association Shooting, when a gunman took the lives of 13 people. ACA Memorial Vigil to be held Monday The vigil will mark the eighth anniversary of the American Civic Association Shooting, when a gunman took the lives of 13 people.

