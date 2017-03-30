24 Hours of Drawing? JC takes top prize

24 Hours of Drawing? JC takes top prize

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Wu recently was awarded $500 for the juror's prize in Binghamton University's 2nd annual 24-hour drawing marathon. 24 HOURS OF DRAWING? JC takes top prize Wu recently was awarded $500 for the juror's prize in Binghamton University's 2nd annual 24-hour drawing marathon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
garo kachadorian to be sentenced next week 1 hr trumpets 49
Deb Preston losing job at Achieve Sun Karlita53 4
News Zona Grille closes in downtown Binghamton Sun Local 4
Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself Sun Wanker 10
Claudia Tenney doesn't think you should have th... Mar 30 Oppose Claudia Te... 1
News Broome County Prepares For Arctic Blast Mar 14 wettyqv5166wq 1
Judicial System Mar 13 Pissed taxpayer 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Broome County was issued at April 04 at 4:45AM EDT

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Johnson City, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC