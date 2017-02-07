Mosque Holds Prayer Service with Non-Muslims to Promote Solidarity
The White House recently defended the move, saying it's essential to secure the safety of Americans. But members of the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier say that claim couldn't be further from the truth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|2 hr
|tom
|4
|F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl
|4 hr
|LMAO
|1
|Adam Sandler Adam Walsh
|Tue
|Zimmerman found
|4
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Mon
|LOL
|182
|this place suck
|Mon
|nice and easy
|4
|Helpful site for working people and or famlies
|Mon
|conklincolt
|3
|name of the pornstars in the video Come back! ... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|Jjjj
|23
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC