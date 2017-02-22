Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Uni...

Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC The town and village claimed Time Warner Cable has been "in material breach" of a July 2008 contract. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lvglgB A judge in Binghamton has ordered the former Time Warner Cable to pay two Broome County municipalities a total of $77,000 to settle underpayments and late fees.

Johnson City, NY

