Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC The town and village claimed Time Warner Cable has been "in material breach" of a July 2008 contract. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lvglgB A judge in Binghamton has ordered the former Time Warner Cable to pay two Broome County municipalities a total of $77,000 to settle underpayments and late fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.