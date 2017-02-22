Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC
Judge: Time Warner Cable must pay Union, JC The town and village claimed Time Warner Cable has been "in material breach" of a July 2008 contract. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lvglgB A judge in Binghamton has ordered the former Time Warner Cable to pay two Broome County municipalities a total of $77,000 to settle underpayments and late fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kachadorian Factor (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Rachel K
|18
|Deb Preston earning minimum wage
|Tue
|I did and love it
|2
|Matt Ryan makes a total BUFFOON out of himself
|Tue
|Nick
|6
|eye care in upstate NY
|Mar 5
|consumr report
|1
|White House Correspondents' Dinner
|Mar 5
|Joey F
|22
|name of the pornstars in the video Come back! ... (Apr '15)
|Feb 28
|Dude
|24
|Vanbrocklin & Stout cut deal (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sickofgames
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC