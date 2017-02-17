JC man indicted on child porn charges The indictment was unsealed Friday in Binghamton's federal courthouse. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2lrU31j Jared Flanders is taken to jail after being indicted on 12 counts of child pornography Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Binghamton's federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.