Heroin Overdose: Men revived outside JC mall,a
HEROIN OVERDOSE: Men revived outside JC mall, police say One man was charged with driving while impaired by drugs. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2m0HU4w Two men who allegedly overdosed on heroin while a still-running car was parked outside the Oakdale Mall needed two attempts with Narcan to revive them, Johnson City police said.
