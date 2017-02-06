Buzz About You: Chess players compete in annuala
Nine students make the Niagara University Dean's List: Erica Beach, of Endicott, Shawna Good, of Endwell, Nicholas Rogers, of Johnson City, Justin Yale, of Johnson City, Lydia Newton, of McDonough, Matthew Burke, of Norwich, Meghan Lippa, of Norwich, Buzz About You: Chess players compete in annual championship, plus more Dean's Lists Nine students make the Niagara University Dean's List: Erica Beach, of Endicott, Shawna Good, of Endwell, Nicholas Rogers, of Johnson City, Justin Yale, of Johnson City, Lydia Newton, of McDonough, Matthew Burke, of Norwich, Meghan Lippa, of Norwich, Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kdyo9C The championship took place from Jan. 28-29 and featured open and reserve sections with three rounds per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drunk QUEEN B
|28 min
|John from Gigelo ...
|5
|F Hutchings park Melbourne Fl
|5 hr
|LMAO
|1
|Adam Sandler Adam Walsh
|Tue
|Zimmerman found
|4
|BC Voice Owner Guilty
|Mon
|LOL
|182
|this place suck
|Mon
|nice and easy
|4
|Helpful site for working people and or famlies
|Mon
|conklincolt
|3
|name of the pornstars in the video Come back! ... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|Jjjj
|23
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC