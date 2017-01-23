Upstate NY weather office that warned of power outages nearly had one
Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Binghamton held a webinar to warn emergency managers that an approaching winter storm could bring possible power outages. "We've lost twice in the last maybe hour or so," said meteorologist Mark Pellerito about 5:30 this morning.
